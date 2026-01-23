Early this week, the Syrian Army recaptured the tomb of Suleyman Shah, an iconic figure in Turkish history dating back to the 13th century, from the YPG terror group in northern Syria.

The Syrian military retook the area hours before the Ahmed al Sharaa government’s nationwide ceasefire with YPG – the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group – took effect on January 20.

This development unfolded in northern Syria’s Aleppo province, which bore witness to intense civil war for 14 years under the despotic regime of Bashar al Assad.

The site of Suleyman Shah’s tomb is a tiny exclave – a sovereign territory of Türkiye within Syria – on the Euphrates River, located about 27 kilometres from the Turkish border.

The place symbolises Ottoman roots and national pride for the Turkish people. Suleyman Shah is the grandfather of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire that governed for centuries vast territories spread over Europe, Asia, and Africa, from its capital of present-day Istanbul.

Even though the area of the tomb is now under Syrian army’s control, its sovereignty remains intact with the Turkish government under international treaties .

“The tomb served as a place of visit during the Ottoman period. But in the 20th century, it became a matter of sovereignty extending beyond national borders,” Ebubekir Ceylan, a professor of Ottoman history and president of the Academics and Authors Association of Islamic Countries, tells TRT World.

‘It is Turkish territory’

The military operation came at a critical point in Syria's post-Assad evolution, as the al Sharaa government has been consolidating power amid clashes with the YPG terror group.

Syrian troops advanced northwards from Sarrin, a town in northern Syria, and encircled the Karakozak area, securing the tomb’s site.

But access to the tomb’s compound is currently limited due to extensive mining by retreating YPG terrorists. Demining efforts are in full swing.

Turkish media hailed the military operation for making the historic site “completely cleared of terrorist elements”.

“The tomb of our ancestor Suleyman Shah in Karakozak has been completely cleared of terrorists… Protecting it from now on is a duty of honour and homeland. These lands are Turkish territory and will remain Turkish,” said military commander Seyf Polat-Ebubekir in a video shared on X from the region.

This public joy over the recapture of the hallowed piece of land reflects the tomb’s enduring geopolitical importance.

Selim Han Yeniacun, assistant professor at Istanbul’s Marmara University, tells TRT World that Suleyman Shah holds a unique place in the collective Turkish memory.

“More than just a genealogical link, Shah represents the spirit of migration, state-building, and resilience that defines the Turkish identity,” he says.

As Türkiye’s only exclave, the freed piece of land represents a sliver of sovereignty outside of national borders. The tomb’s site is protected by the 1921 Treaty of Ankara and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne , which affirm Türkiye’s right to fly its flag and station guards there.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler have expressed support for Syria's anti-terror operations, viewing them as extensions of Türkiye’s security interests.

Amid relocations, the tomb survives

The tomb of Suleyman Shah has survived two relocations, something that reflects Türkiye’s determination to preserve Ottoman history despite geopolitical challenges.

The tomb was originally built near Qal’at Ja’bar Castle on the Euphrates River, in the present-day Raqqa Governorate of Syria, back in the 13th century.