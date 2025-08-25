Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani has accused Israel of violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by establishing intelligence facilities and military posts in demilitarised areas to advance its “expansionist and partition plans”.

Shaibani made the remarks at an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers to discuss Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

“The Israeli occupation is violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, UN Security Council resolutions and the principles of respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity by setting up intelligence centres and military points inside restricted zones, serving its expansionist and divisive project,” he said.

Shaibani said such actions aim to “tear apart Syria’s national fabric, rekindle sectarian strife and turn the occupied Golan Heights into a base to swallow more land.”

“Syria will remain resistant to partition,” he stressed.

The top Syrian diplomat urged the UN “to fully assume its responsibilities in documenting and stopping Israeli incursions and violations” and called on the OIC “to support Syria’s position in international arenas and reject any attempt to legitimise the occupation or impose a reality by force at the expense of Syrian sovereignty.”

Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement

Reached after the 1973 Middle East war, the Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement was aimed at separating the warring forces and ending direct clashes between the two sides.

The agreement established arrangements to pull back troops and set two main lines, known as the Alpha and Bravo lines, separating Syrian and Israeli forces.