More than 65,000 illegal Israeli settlers have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem in 2025, marking a 22 percent increase compared with the previous year, according to a report.

The figures were published in the International Jerusalem Foundation's annual report, prepared using data from the Islamic Waqf Administration in the occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the report, 65,364 individuals entered the site over the year, while visits involving Israeli political figures also rose significantly.

The foundation noted that Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was among the politicians storming the compound along with several members of parliament.

The number of such political incursions increased from nine incidents in 2024 to 20 in 2025.

The report said Israeli authorities introduced new measures affecting access to the site, including extending visiting hours, increasing group sizes from 120 to 200 participants, and shortening intervals between entries.

These steps were described as attempts to alter the longstanding status quo at the holy compound and impose a new reality there.

Revocation of identity