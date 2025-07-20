Four individuals identified as citizens of the Greek Cypriot Administration were detained by police while conducting land surveys and assessments in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), according to security sources.

The suspects were caught by security forces near the town of Iskele while surveying land, police sources said.

The suspects were allegedly collecting documents and conducting assessments as part of the Greek Cypriot Administration’s ongoing efforts to identify and prosecute those acquiring property in the TRNC.

The four detainees are expected to appear in court, while authorities are investigating their possible ties to the Greek Cypriot Administration’s intelligence agency and who may have directed their actions.

Since last year, the Greek Cypriot Administration has been pursuing legal action and arrests targeting individuals who purchased property in the TRNC.

TRNC officials argue that the true aim behind these actions is to undermine the construction sector and the broader economy.