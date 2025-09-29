Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has signed a new US House map into law as part of President Donald Trump's plan to try to hold on to a narrow Republican majority in next year's congressional election.

Kehoe's signature on Sunday puts the revised districts into state law with a goal of helping Republicans win one additional seat.

But it may not be the final action. Opponents are pursuing a referendum petition that, if successful, would force a statewide vote on the new map. They have also brought several lawsuits against it.

"I was proud to officially sign the Missouri First Map into law today ahead of the 2026 midterm election," Kehoe said in a statement.

"Missourians are more alike than we are different, and our values, across both sides of the aisle, are closer to each other than those of the congressional representation of states like New York, California and Illinois."