France needs to boost its defence spending to turn calls for European sovereignty into concrete capabilities, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said.

"He repeatedly and correctly refers to our pursuit of European sovereignty," Wadephul said of French President Emmanuel Macron in a radio interview on Monday with broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

"Anyone who talks about it needs to act accordingly in their own country."

European nations are under pressure to develop the capabilities to better defend themselves amid increasing disinterest from the United States regarding the continent's security and some doubt over the solidity of the NATO alliance.