'Act accordingly': Germany presses France on defence commitments
Berlin calls on Paris to translate talk of European sovereignty into concrete defence investment, citing slow progress toward NATO targets.
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul speaks during news conference in Riga, Latvia on January 26, 2026. / Reuters
12 hours ago

France needs to boost its defence spending to turn calls for European sovereignty into concrete capabilities, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said.

"He repeatedly and correctly refers to our pursuit of European sovereignty," Wadephul said of French President Emmanuel Macron in a radio interview on Monday with broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

"Anyone who talks about it needs to act accordingly in their own country."

European nations are under pressure to develop the capabilities to better defend themselves amid increasing disinterest from the United States regarding the continent's security and some doubt over the solidity of the NATO alliance.

Though NATO member states pledged last June to get defence spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035, Wadephul said progress so far had been lacking.

"Unfortunately, efforts in the French Republic have also been insufficient to achieve this so far," Wadephul said. "France, too, needs to do what we are doing here with difficult discussions."

Germany last year exempted most defence spending from constitutionally enshrined debt limits and current budgets foresee Berlin spending more than $593 billion (500 billion euros) on defence between 2025 and 2029.

Under financial pressure, France has less room for manoeuvre. The country has the European Union's third-highest debt burden as a proportion of GDP after Greece and Italy, almost twice the 60-percent ceiling set in EU treaties.

SOURCE:AFP
