US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that there have been violations of a just-brokered ceasefire agreement with Iran, but said overall momentum is moving in the right direction.

"Ceasefires are always messy. An hour after the president announced the ceasefire, the Iranians launched a bunch of missiles, then the Israelis responded, then some of the Gulf Arab states responded. This is the nature of a ceasefire," Vance told reporters on Wednesday as he prepared to depart from Budapest, Hungary.

"What we have been very clear about is that we want to stop the bombing. We want our allies to stop the bombing, and we want the Iranians to do the same thing. We're seeing evidence that things are going in the right direction, but it's going to take a little time," he added.

Vance noted that Iran's position that Lebanon is covered by the ceasefire "is a reasonable misunderstanding, but neither us nor the Israelis said that that was going to be part of the ceasefire."

"We're working with people to try to get through some of these things, but fundamentally, we're on the right track. We got a lot more to do," he said.