Al Sharaa warns Israel against tampering with 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria
Speaking at Doha Forum, al Sharaa warns any attempt to alter 1974 Disengagement Agreement would turn region into "dangerous place with unknown consequences."
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa attends the 23rd edition of the annual Doha Forum, in Doha, Qatar, December 6, 2025. / Reuters
December 6, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa warned Saturday that any attempt by Israel to alter the 1974 Disengagement Agreement or pursue alternative arrangements, including a proposed buffer zone, would turn the region into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”

Speaking during a dialogue session at the Doha Forum 2025, al Sharaa said Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” and avoid responsibility for the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

He accused Israel of justifying all actions under the pretext of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”

Israel must fully comply

Al Sharaa said Syria insists that Israel must adhere strictly to the 1974 agreement governing the ceasefire line in the Golan Heights.

He questioned the logic behind calls for a demilitarised buffer zone, saying such proposals fail to address who would secure the area if Syrian forces are excluded.

“There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarised zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he said.

“Any agreement must guarantee Syria’s interests,” he said. “Syria is the party exposed to Israeli attacks, so who is more entitled to demand withdrawal and security arrangements?”

