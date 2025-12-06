Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa warned Saturday that any attempt by Israel to alter the 1974 Disengagement Agreement or pursue alternative arrangements, including a proposed buffer zone, would turn the region into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”

Speaking during a dialogue session at the Doha Forum 2025, al Sharaa said Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” and avoid responsibility for the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

He accused Israel of justifying all actions under the pretext of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”

Israel must fully comply

Al Sharaa said Syria insists that Israel must adhere strictly to the 1974 agreement governing the ceasefire line in the Golan Heights.