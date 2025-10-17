The US has said it is closely monitoring the situation as a 48-hour ceasefire between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban gets extension, following a deadly violence between the two sides, which resulted in numerous fatalities and property damage on both sides of the Durand Line.

A State Department spokesperson told TRT World on Friday that US is "aware of the recent escalation in tensions and outbreak of conflict between the [Afghan] Taliban and Pakistan, and we continue to monitor the situation closely."

"We would refer you to the White House for further comment," the spokesperson added.

The White House cited "Democrat Shutdown" for delay in responding to Pakistan-Afghan Taliban clashes, attributing it to staff shortages.

In response to TRT World's request for comments, it stated: "Due to staff shortages resulting from the Democrat Shutdown, the typical 24/7 monitoring of this press inbox may experience delays.... As you await a response, please remember this could have been avoided if the Democrats voted for the clean Continuing Resolution to keep the government open."

Diplomats from both sides are currently holding talks in Qatar. Pakistani media reported on Friday that the temporary ceasefire has been extended "until the end of talks in the Qatari capital, Doha."

Rise of TTP and links with Afghan Taliban

Pakistan has historically been a key supporter of Afghanistan and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan emerged as a frontline state during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, hosting neanrly four million Afghan refugees and serving as a conduit for international aid to anti-Soviet mujahideen fighters.

Diplomatically, Pakistan was one of only three countries (alongside Saudi Arabia and the UAE) to recognise the Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1997, lobbying for international funding and providing emissary services despite UN sanctions.

Islamabad also championed Afghanistan's global integration through humanitarian aid, trade, border management, and regional collaboration.

However, the violence perpetrated by terrorist groups, especially Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), within Pakistan has significantly strained its relations with the Afghan Taliban.

The latter returned to power in Kabul following the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.

Recent tensions escalated after TTP and allied terrorists attacked a Pakistani border posts, resulting in the killing of 23 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan said its retaliation, including air strikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and other areas, killed more than 200 terrorists, many of whom were linked to TTP, a group that Islamabad says continues to find sanctuary in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban claims that the majority of those killed were civilians.