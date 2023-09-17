WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen killed in Brazil plane crash
Twelve passengers and two crew are killed as plane crashes in Brazilian Amazon in northern town of Barcelos, officials say.
Over a dozen killed in Brazil plane crash
News site UOL said the passengers were Brazilians travelling to the region for sport fishing, citing state Security Secretary Vinicius Almeida. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 17, 2023

Fourteen people have been killed when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon in the northern town of Barcelos, a popular tourist stop, the governor of Amazonas state said.

Twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident on Saturday, Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers," Lima said in the post.

Brazilian media reports said there were no survivors of the crash.

News site G1 said the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.

It was reportedly on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.

RECOMMENDED

Air Force team sent

Located on the Rio Negro, an Amazon tributary, it is bordered by several national parks and other protected areas.

News site UOL said the passengers were Brazilians travelling to the region for sport fishing, citing state Security Secretary Vinicius Almeida.

Video footage posted by the Globo television network showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage.

A couple of dozen people are seen standing nearby holding umbrellas.

The Brazilian Air Force sent a team from Manaus to collect information and preserve any evidence that could be used for the investigation into the crash, an Air Force statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal