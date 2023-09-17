AI is transforming the fashion world but the fast-growing technology will never be a replacement for designers' "original creativity", according to the head of a pioneering project.

Fashion innovator Calvin Wong has developed the Interactive Design Assistant for Fashion (AiDA) — the world's first designer-led AI system.

It uses image-recognition technology to speed up the time it takes for a design to go from the first sketch to the catwalk.

"Designers have their fabric prints, patterns, colour tones, initial sketches and they upload the images," Wong told AFP news agency.

"Then our AI system can recognise those design elements and come up with more proposals for designers to refine and modify their original design.

"Wong said AiDA's particular strength was its ability to present "all the possible combinations" for a designer to consider, something he said was impossible in the current design process.

An exhibition at Hong Kong's M+ Museum in December featured collections by 14 designers developed using the tool.

But Wong stressed it was about "facilitating designers' inspiration" not "using AI to take over a designer's job, to take over their creativity".

"We must treasure the designer's original creativity," he added.

Wong heads up the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AidLab), a collaboration between Britain's Royal College of Art (RCA) and Hong Kong Polytechnic University where he is a professor in fashion.

Related Can an invention enabled by artificial intelligence be patented?

'Transformational'

RCA Vice Chancellor Naren Barfield predicted the impact of AI on the fashion industry would be "transformational".

"The impact is going to be huge from the ideation and conception stage through to prototyping, right the way through to manufacture, distribution and then ultimately recycling," he said.

So-called personalisation is already being used to improve customer experience with better product recommendations and more effective searches, helping shoppers find what they want quickly and easily.

But as the technology evolves so too is the range of highly specialised tools being developed.

AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased in the British capital ahead of London Fashion Week, which started on Friday.

Others included the Neo Couture project which aims to use advanced technologies to digitally preserve the specialised skills and techniques used by couturiers.