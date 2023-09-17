Four Colombian Army soldiers were killed in fights with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents a day before a meeting between the rebel group and the government to consolidate peace talks, Bogota's Defence Ministry has said.

The soldiers were killed "in fighting against a residual armed group", the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the name used by authorities for armed groups that did not accept a 2016 peace agreement.

The Estado Mayor Central (EMC), a dissident group of Colombia's disbanded FARC guerrillas, rejected the 2016 deal but said in April it was ready to begin negotiations with the government.

The EMC is due to begin a three-day meeting on Monday with the government to decide on a date for future peace talks, and to formalise a bilateral ceasefire, Bogota said Saturday morning, hours before the four soldiers were killed.

The attack took place in the southwestern rural region of Narino, on the border with Ecuador, which is home to a large portion of the coca crops in Colombia, the world's biggest cocaine producer, according to the United Nations.

Coca cultivation is illegal, but a mainstay for many in the South American country of 50 million people.

Much of the sector is controlled by armed groups, including leftist guerrillas, rightwing paramilitaries or drug cartels.