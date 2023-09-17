Russian media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way back home after concluding a trip to Russia’s Far East.

Russian state news agency RIA says a farewell ceremony was held for Kim on Sunday.

Since entering Russia aboard his armoured train last Tuesday, Kim has met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites, triggering outside concerns about an arms alliance between the two isolated nations.

North Korean state media highlighted the predominant focus of Kim’s trip, describing his discussions with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to expand “strategic and tactical coordination” between their countries’ militaries, as Western concerns grow about an arms alliance that could possibly fuel the Russia's war on Ukraine.

Kim’s trip, highlighted by a summit with Putin on Wednesday, has underscored how their interests are aligning in the face of separate, intensifying confrontations with the West.

US and South Korean officials have said North Korea could provide badly needed munitions for Moscow’s war on Ukraine in exchange for sophisticated Russian weapons technology that would advance Kim’s nuclear ambitions.