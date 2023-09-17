EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni have toured a migrant centre on Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa that was overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a 24-hour period this week.

Television images on Sunday showed Meloni speaking to islanders expressing their frustrations; she told them the government was working on a robust response, including $53.4 million (€50 million) to help the island. An unidentified person in the crowd said it wasn't just money that they needed.

At a press conference with von der Leyen during a visit to the island, Meloni said the bloc needed to work together to face the challenges of uncontrolled migration.

It is "the future that Europe wants for itself that is at stake here, because the future of Europe depends on Europe's capacity to face major challenges," Meloni said.

Tensions have spiked on the island in the days since, with residents expressing impatience with the constant flow of migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa arriving on their shores, with occasional spikes, for decades.

"Irregular immigration is a European challenge that needs a European response," von der Leyen said, calling on other members of the bloc to take in some of the migrants.

New arrivals also have chafed at the long wait to be transferred to the mainland; TV footage on Saturday showed hundreds surging toward the gate as police used shields to hold them back.

In other shots, single migrants climbed over the fence of the migrant centre. Some 2,000 remained this weekend after another 500 arrived on Saturday.