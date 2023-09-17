Located northwest of present-day Türkiye, the ancient city of Troy has yielded many treasures to archaeologists unearthing its secrets. But many of these artefacts have been smuggled abroad, with Ankara today working to bring those pieces of historical heritage back home.

Zeynep Boz, who heads the Anti-Trafficking Department of Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry, told Anadolu Agency that officials have long been working to repatriate these treasures, determined to accomplish the task despite reluctance by many countries performing historical research on Trojan artefacts.

Speaking at the Troy Cultural Road Festival in Canakkale province, home to the ancient city's ruins, Boz said negotiations between governments on returning historical artefacts take time, adding that there was no exact date on their repatriation.

"But just as we managed to secure the return of a group of artefacts with origins in Troy from the US in 2012, we believe we'll also ensure the return of our artefacts in Russia, the UK, and Germany in the same way," she said.

Organisational crime

Officials are also working on beefing up measures against more artefacts being taken abroad illegally, Boz says, "We're engaged in various activities to increase awareness among our people and foster a sense of ownership of our cultural heritage."

"Sometimes, these activities are directed towards our children, while other times they target adult groups," she said.

Underlining the importance of cooperation with destination countries to prevent trafficking, Boz said Türkiye had signed smuggling prevention agreements with the US and Sweden in 2021 and 2022, along with 12 others with various countries.

Besides historical heritage, an illicit market for artefacts poses a major crime problem, Boz stressed, adding that smuggling has been used to finance terrorism and organised crime.