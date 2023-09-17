WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenia intensifies its 'provocations' against Baku: Azerbaijan
In an article published by the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Azerbaijan condemns increased provocations by Armenia, and says it will “take all necessary measures” against them.
Armenia intensifies its 'provocations' against Baku: Azerbaijan
Russian peacekeepers at the Aghdam-Khankendi border on August 30, 2023 in Aghdam, Azerbaijan. / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2023

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) has reported that Armenia has intensified its provocations against the country in recent months.

The agency says “provocations of Armenia’s armed forces and remnants of the criminal regime in the Azerbaijani territories against Azerbaijan” have been observed to be “steadily intensifying”.

The agency also details that on both the conditional border and in the Karabakh economic zone the geography affected by the provocations is expanding.

According to the agency, the number of provocations since July 2023 on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conditional border and Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region has steadily increased, from 28 in July to 45 in August and 61 in the first half of September alone.

RelatedTürkiye awaits response on 4-way talks about Azerbaijan's Karabakh: Erdogan

The agency concludes, based on the abovementioned data, that “Armenia does not accept peace proposals made by Azerbaijan and is interested in increasing tension in the region”.

RECOMMENDED

The Azerbaijani armed forces reassured relevant parties that it would take “all necessary measures” to prevent Armenia’s provocations.

Azerbaijani authorities draw attention to the fact that “responsibility for the intentional tension in the region lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia."

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire.

Tensions between the two nations, however, continue despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight