TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Qatar's Sheikha supports Turkish First Lady's 'Zero Waste' project
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan expresses her gratitude to Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser for her support in the global promotion of the "Zero Waste" project, which was jointly developed by UN Chief Guterres and Erdogan last year.
Qatar's Sheikha supports Turkish First Lady's 'Zero Waste' project
Turkish First Lady Erdogan and Sheikha Moza, the mother of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed their collaborative efforts at the UN and potential areas of cooperation. Source: Twitter/@EmineErdogan / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 17, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, during which the latter signed a declaration of goodwill for the global promotion of the Zero Waste project.

The project was jointly developed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Emine Erdogan in 2022.

During their meeting in New York, Emine Erdogan and Sheikha Moza, the mother of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed their collaborative efforts at the UN and potential areas of cooperation.

In a post about the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Turkish first lady expressed her delight at meeting with Sheikha Moza and thanked her for her unwavering commitment to the global initiative.

RelatedTurkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project
RECOMMENDED

"I thank her for her Zero Waste promise for the sake of the future of our common home, the world," the Turkish first lady wrote.

Sheikha Moza also congratulated the first lady for her role as the president of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, which she assumed on the proposal of Guterres.

The declaration of goodwill, initially signed by the first lady and the UN chief, has since been endorsed by the spouses of nearly 30 heads of state, including those from France, South Korea, Paraguay, and Cuba.

RelatedTürkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight