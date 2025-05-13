Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said the topics for negotiations on Thursday in Istanbul will include sustainable settlement and ground realities, as well as territorial concerns.

Russia is willing to engage in responsible negotiations, but it doubts the other party's ability to reach an agreement, he stated after meeting with Turkish Ambassador Tanju Bilgic in Moscow on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to ensure recognition of the realities 'on the ground' in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, including the entry of new territories into Russia," he stressed.

He, however, added that Kiev's inability to negotiate is one of the obstacles in the negotiation process.

Explaining the choice of the venue for the talks, Ryabkov named Russia's intensive dialogue with Türkiye as one of the reasons.

Renewed path to dialogue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia is continuing preparations for peace talks with Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul.

“The Russian side continues its preparations for the talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. That’s all for now, no further comments,” Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.

He did not disclose the names of the Russian delegation members, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov are reportedly among the potential leaders of the delegation.