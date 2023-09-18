In recent years, many countries have been calling for reforms at the United Nations, saying there are inequalities in terms of representation and structural injustices, especially given that there are only five countries with veto power in the UN General Assembly.

Efforts towards UN reform began in 1993 with the establishment of an open participation working group within the General Assembly. The group was transformed into an intergovernmental negotiation format in 2009.

While there are issues on which UN members agree as part of the reform, different groups have differences of opinion on the number of General Assembly members, permanent membership and veto power.

Anadolu compiled reform studies that envisage some changes in the UN system and the proposals of intergovernmental groups that put these studies on the agenda.

Challenging process

According to Article 108 of the UN Charter, a bill for reform must receive approval by a ratio of two out of three at the assembly.

Then this reform bill must also be adopted in the national assemblies.

The conditions include the presence of all five permanent members among these countries.

The permanent members are also required to attend the plenary session even if they vote against it.

G4 members want General Assembly membership

The G4, a group of four countries -- Brazil, Germany, India and Japan – aspiring to become permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, is also among those who want to reform the General Assembly.

The group in a joint statement issued in March this year proposed to increase the number of seats in the General Assembly to 25 by adding six permanent and four non-permanent members.

If they are admitted to the General Assembly, the G4 recommends that new permanent members waive their veto rights for at least 15 years.

Permanent membership in General Assembly for African countries

The African Group, consisting of 54 members, has also proposed enlarging the Security Council to 26 members, two of which are permanent and two of which are temporary African countries.

The group proposes that two of the other permanent members should be from Asian countries and one each from Latin America and Western Europe, or the "Other Group of States.”

At the same time, temporary membership requests are being made for one country each from Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America or the Caribbean.

The group, which opposes veto power, argues that if this authority remains valid, they should also be granted this right.

China, Russia uncomfortable with Western domination

Chi na wants Asian, African, Latin American and Arab countries to take part in the council, arguing that the assembly is in an unstable position between North and South.

Russia is also expressing an expansion policy that will include Asian, African and Latin American countries in the General Assembly.

L.69 group wants permanent membership to be granted to all regions

The L.69 Group is a group of developing countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific. It consists of 32 nations including Bolivia, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea.

It is also in favor of increasing the number of members in the UN General Assembly.

L.69 requests rotating membership of the assembly to developing small island countries, which correspond to about 20% of UN member states.