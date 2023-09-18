Israel has renounced the inclusion of the Ancient City of Jericho (Tell es-Sultan) on the World Heritage List by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The decision is an indication of Palestinians' use of UNESCO and the politicisation of the organisation, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Israel will work to change all the "bad" decisions made, the statement noted.

Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah announced Sunday that UNESCO has included the Ancient City of Jericho in the World Heritage List.

Israel opposed the organisation's admission of Palestine as a member state in 2011 and withdrew from the organisation in 2019, claiming that UNESCO was biased.

In 2021, the Palestinian Authority unveiled major renovations to one of the largest mosaics in the Middle East, in a Jericho palace dating back to the 8th century.

Tell es-Sultan, an oval-shaped mound, contains evidence of one of humanity's first-known villages and an important Bronze-Age town dating back to 2600 B.C. It is around 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the remains of the first city of Jericho, which contains ruins of importance to Jewish history, including a synagogue dating back to the first century B.C.

Welcoming the designation