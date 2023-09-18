Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission -- including two civilians -- were killed in a road accident in Libya, the Greek Defence Minister said in a statement.

The Greek aid team was sent to Libya after the devastating floods hit Derna, killing over 11,000 people.

Minister Nikos Dendias announced three days of national mourning in the Greek Armed Forces.

Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, had told a televised news conference on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.

Othman Abdeljalil, health minister in the administration that runs the east of the country, told reporters the accident occurred when the team was en route from Benghazi to Derna, 300 kilometres (185 miles) to the east on Sunday.

The eastern-based government's health minister said the accident took place when the vehicle collided with a car carrying a Libyan family. Three people in the car died and two were seriously injured, he added.

"The Greek aid team was made up of 19 members. Four of them died and the other 15 were injured," Abdeljalil told a press conference in Derna.

"Eight are in a stable condition and the other seven are critical," he added.