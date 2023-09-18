EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has pledged the swift return of “irregular” migrants to their home countries and a crackdown on the “brutal business” of migrant smuggling.

“We will decide who comes to the European Union, and under what circumstances. Not the smugglers,″ von der Leyen declared on Sunday during a visit with Italy’s premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.

In the face of the new crisis on Lampedusa, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni has pledged tougher measures and is calling for a naval blockade of North Africa to prevent irregular migrants on smugglers’ boats from departing.

Von der Leyen vowed to crack down on “this brutal business” of migrant smuggling and help Italy cope with the spike in arrivals. But the 10-point plan appeared to stop short of a naval blockade, at least a quick one.

She instead offered support for “exploring options to expand existing naval missions in the Mediterranean, or to work on new ones.”

The plan also includes speeding funds to Tunisia as part of a deal with the EU to block departures in exchange for aid, helping Italy accelerate asylum requests and setting up humanitarian corridors in countries of origin to discourage illegal routes.

Von der Leyen pledged the Frontex border agency’s support in ensuring “the swift return of migrants to their country of origin” who don’t qualify to stay in the EU.

And she called on EU nations to accept voluntary transfers — a frequent source of discord — as the EU dispatches experts to help manage and register the high number of irregular migrants arriving in Italy.