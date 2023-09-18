Turkish security forces have “neutralised” four PKK terrorists in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, the country’s interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday that three of the terrorists were in the red, orange and gray categories of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s wanted list. They included Hulya Demirer, codenamed Axin Mus; Cihat Ay, codenamed Rohat Pasur; and Cetin Temel, codenamed Demhat.

"We will continue our fight with determination until the last terrorist is neutralised," he said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Anti-terroroperations

Türkiye neutralised over 258 terrorists in 43,490 anti-terror operations over the past three months, the interior minister said last week.

Some 44 terrorist attacks, the vast majority, 37, intended bomb attacks, were prevented in the last 90 days, Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.