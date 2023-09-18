Israel's restrictions and rising fiscal constraints in the Palestinian territories are severely impacting the economic conditions of Palestinians and hindering their access to timely life-saving healthcare, the World Bank has said.

In a report titled "Racing Against Time", the World Bank said on Monday that overall the Palestinian economy was performing below potential, with per capita income expected to stagnate.

Poverty in the Palestinian territories was on the rise, with one out of four Palestinians living below the poverty line, the Washington-based global lender said.

Israel's restrictions on movement and trade in the occupied West Bank, the blockade imposed on the Gaza and the divide between the two Palestinian territories were among several factors that had put the Palestinian economy at high risk, the report said.

"The fiscal constraints weigh heavily on the Palestinian health system and particularly on its ability to cope with the mounting burden of non-communicable diseases," Stefan Emblad, the World Bank's director for the West Bank and Gaza, said in a statement released with the report.

The restrictions, including "a lengthy, bureaucratic regime of permits", often make it hard to provide timely life-saving healthcare to Palestinians, he said.

Access to outside medical referrals for treatment of cancers, heart diseases, and maternal and childbirth conditions are significantly affected due to physical and administrative constraints, the statement said.

"The situation is particularly critical in Gaza, which suffers from a more limited health system capacity and where patients struggle to get needed medical exit permit applications on a timely basis," it said.

"Research figures show that the near-blockade of Gaza has had an impact on mortality, as some patients do not outlive the length of the permit process."