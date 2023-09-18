E-commerce giant Alibaba is planning to invest $2 billion in Türkiye, its Turkish unit Trendyol has said.

The announcement on Monday came after Michael Evans, the president of Alibaba, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

Evans told Erdogan that Alibaba has invested $1.4 billion in the country via Trendyol thanks to the e-commerce giant's confidence in Türkiye's sound economic fundamentals.

He shared details with the Turkish president about new investments such as the data centre and logistics centre in Ankara and the export operations centre at Istanbul Airport.

