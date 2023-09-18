Although two full years have passed, 14-year-old Hussam Owais still remembers the summer day when the Israeli army arrested him while he was on his way to school in the town of Lubban in the occupied West Bank.

Hossam was 12 years old then, a sixth-grade student. He was sent to an Israeli detention center.

Many schools in the West Bank are restricted by the Israeli army and Jewish settlers, hampering the mobility of students and even teachers on an almost daily basis.

Although it is considered a violation of children's right to education, Israel still practises this policy.

“Some soldiers started blocking my way, cursing, and trying to obstruct me while I was walking. I tried to get away from them, but they chased me and arrested me next to my school,” Hussam said.

The soldiers accused Hussam of hurling stones at them days before his arrest. He spent seven hours in detention until the village council negotiated his release.

“I was very afraid. They beat me up and forced me to confess that I threw stones at them, but I denied,” he said.

The Lubban Mixed Basic School, located on the main street between the cities of Nablus and Ramallah, is constantly exposed to attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers alike.

According to the head of the village council, Yaqoub Owais, the illegal Zionist settlers employ threats, intimidation, coercion and violence against Palestinian pedestrians, including students, as they pass through the main road leading to the school. The Israeli police and army, Owaid said, encourage such aggression and give full protection to violent settlers who have attacked the school of 400 students several times. The settlers often throw stones at the school property and smash its doors and windows.

Owais said none of the attackers have ever been arrested by the Israeli police.

“During the year 2021, the school was closed for 85 days due to the harassment of soldiers and settlers. In 2022 it was closed for 76 days for the same reason,” he said.

“They are still trying to obstruct education in any way and impede students' access to it.”

Several times, soldiers fired gas bombs into the school yard, suffocating a large number of children and teachers.

The Israeli troops and settlers prioritise imposing curfew-like restrictions on the main street, which requires blocking children from accessing the school.

Another route to the school, a newly-built road, doubles the distance to the school. Even that access has been blocked. Israeli soldiers are also stationed at the three school gates during school hours.

Like a cage

The two brothers, 11-year-old Ramez and 10-year-old Murad Al Sharif are facing a similar problem but in another area.

The duo is enrolled at Qurtuba Basic School in the Old City of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. Every morning they have to pass through two Israeli military checkpoints to reach their school, which is about a 10-minute walk from their home.

“As we pass through a checkpoint near Jabal al-Rahma Mosque and a checkpoint in front of the Dabbuya settlement, soldiers search our bags and look for our names in a register that they always carry,” Ramez told TRT World.

This school is located at Shuhada Street, which is considered the “beating heart” of Hebron. The street was closed by Israel 29 years ago