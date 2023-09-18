The ancient city of Gordion, the capital of the Phrygian civilisation, located in Türkiye, has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Turkish culture and tourism minister has said.

“We have a good news! We have registered our 20th asset to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Gordion Ancient City, one of the unique cultural assets of our Ankara, has become a 'World Heritage',” said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thanking those who contributed to the achievement, Ersoy said: “It is not over yet! We are waiting for another good news from UNESCO.”

“With the good news we expect to receive from the wooden-supported mosques of Anatolia, we will hopefully increase our number on the World Heritage List. Congratulations,” he added.

Related Artifacts unearthed from Türkiye's Kultepe to go on display

The decision was taken at the 45th UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.