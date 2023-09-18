WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt urges Israel to stop escalation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in celebration of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), a provocation condemned by many nations.
Egypt urges Israel to stop escalation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa complex
For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2023

Egypt has condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Over 300 Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint site on Sunday under police protection to mark the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday.

In a statement on Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for halting "such escalatory actions that provoke millions of Muslims around the world and contribute to ignite violence in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The ministry said repeated settler raids and attempts to divide the Al Aqsa Mosque “will not undermine its historical and legal status as a purely Islamic endowment."

"Such provocative actions undermine the foundations of any settlement on which regional and international efforts rely to revive the peace process based on the two-state solution," the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUS 'concerned' regarding far-right Israeli minister's raid to Al Aqsa compound

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa complex is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It occupied the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

RelatedTürkiye strongly condemns storming of Al Aqsa by Israeli minister
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight