Türkiye's state-run aid agency has launched a seven-day programme in the southern port city of Karachi to train Pakistani scouts and rescuers in the latest techniques and ways of rescue and disaster management.

Under the programme billed "Emergency Rescue and Disaster Management" and launched on Monday by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), several training sessions will be held across the country's commercial capital over the next week.

Speaking at the programme held at Sindh Scouts Gulshan Training Center, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu said that the disasters experienced in Pakistan, Türkiye and recently in Libya and Morocco further increased the importance of search and rescue activities.

He stated that this training programme is very important for both Türkiye and Pakistan and thanked all the institutions that contributed to the organisation of the activity.