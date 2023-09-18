TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Palestinian journalist injured by Israeli army seeks treatment in Türkiye
The photojournalist, shot while documenting the demonstration in which twelve Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire, asserts deliberate targeting of journalists by Israeli soldiers at the scene.
Palestinian journalist injured by Israeli army seeks treatment in Türkiye
It was discovered that the photojournalist had a large tear in his right hand and major nerve and tendon damage. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
September 18, 2023

A Palestinian photojournalist who was severely injured on his hand by Israeli army fire while covering a protest demonstration has arrived in Türkiye for treatment.

Ashraf Amra, a freelancer for Türkiye's news agency, Anadolu, arrived in Istanbul on Monday on a Turkish Airlines flight from Cairo, Egypt’s capital.

On Friday, Amra was covering a protest demonstration of Palestinians near the border in the Khan Younis region in the east of the Gaza when Israeli soldiers opened fire to disperse them.

Twelve Palestinians were injured by live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas shells. The Israeli army's fire severely injured Amra's hand.

The Israeli soldiers opened intense fire on the Palestinians and deliberately targeted the journalists at the scene, Amra told Anadolu at the airport.

“I was one of the journalists who wore the uniform that stated 'Press'. What we document and photograph is clearly visible through the cameras. However, Israeli soldiers threw explosives directly at me, while I was holding the camera in my hand,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

He was taken to a hospital after being injured, Amra said, adding that during the initial examination, it was discovered that he had a large tear in his right hand as well as major nerve and tendon damage.

"I would like to thank Anadolu for making all efforts to take me out of the Gaza from the beginning to prevent part of my right hand from being amputated," he said, lauding the Turkish news agency for paying close attention to him during this difficult time.

“My treatment will continue here," he added.

Amra was taken to Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, where his treatment will continue.

RelatedIsrael denounced for ‘deliberately targeting’ journalists and media outlets
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight