Kosovo's prime minister has accused the European Union special envoy in the normalisation talks with Serbia of not being "neutral and correct" and "coordinating" with Belgrade against Pristina.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Monday EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak had coordinated with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in the EU-facilitated talks held last week in Brussels.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who supervised the talks in Brussels, blamed the latest breakdown on Kurti’s insistence that Serbia should essentially recognise his country before progress could be made on enforcing a previous agreement reached in February.

Borrell has warned that the lack of progress could hurt both Serbia's and Kosovo's hopes of joining the bloc.

Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have been at odds for decades. Their 1998-1999 war, which ended after a 78-day NATO bombing forced Serbian military and police forces to pull out of Kosovo, left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 - a move Belgrade has refused to recognise.

In February, the EU put forward a 10-point plan to end months of political crises.

Kurti and Vucic gave their approval at the time, but with some reservations that have still not been resolved.

On Monday, Kurti said Kosovo had offered a step-by-step proposal for the implementation of the agreement reached in February. Serbia has never offered any proposal while Lajcak brought out an old Serbian document they had turned down earlier.

"These are divergent negotiations due to the asymmetry from the mediator, who is not neutral," said Kurti at a news conference.