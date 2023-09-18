Since at least April of this year there've been several deaths or injuries, related to police in France stopping young people riding motorised vehicles – mainly scooters.

Arguably the most well-known occurred when, while driving, 17-year-old Algerian boy Nahel Merzouk was stopped by police in a Paris suburb last June. Shortly after police shot him to death – sparking days of street protests in Paris that drew international attention to France’s colonial and racist past, as well as how that continues to permeate the country’s law enforcement.

Lesser known are deaths in the country that happened in April, August and September of this year, perhaps because they did not themselves lead to riots on the same scale. This of course makes the deaths no less important or tragic.

Three children, between the ages of 13 and 17, were injured in April when – while riding a scooter in Paris. Police chased them when they allegedly did not obey their traffic orders. One of their vehicles hit them. Given the severity of their subsequent injuries the youth are fortunate to be alive.

“When you take chase and you prepare to run over a vehicle with three minors on it,” said Arie Alimi, a lawyer retained by the families of the youth, “it can effectively be considered an assassination attempt”.

France, however, has also seen the presence of police alone leading to the death of young people on scooters.

That happened in August in the country’s western city of Limoges. A teenager and adult, in an attempt to avoid police preparing to stop them, collided with a (non-police) vehicle.

This invites the question: Are police making young people in France so afraid that they’re willing to take dangerous measures to circumvent them?

Certainly that’s a possibility for racialised youth in the country, routinely and unfairly targeted by French police. More generally young people may – in light of the harm they’ve caused young people on scooters – see French police as preying on them, imperilling their lives or safety on the road.

Finally and most recently there’s the death of 16-year-old Sefa Sahin, which happened this month in yet another Paris suburb. A Turkish-French national, Sahin was hit by a police car while another was chasing him.