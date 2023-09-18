WORLD
2 MIN READ
China lashes out at German FM for 'dictator' Xi comment
Berlin's new China policy marks a fine balance between the two differing positions in its coalition government, calling Beijing a "partner, competitor, systemic rival".
China lashes out at German FM for 'dictator' Xi comment
German FM Annalena Baerbock, who has pushed for a more hawkish line towards China, made the now infamous remarks in a Fox News interview on September 14 during a visit to the US. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2023

China has lashed out against German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock for calling President Xi Jinping a "dictator", branding the comment "an open political provocation" that was "extremely absurd".

Beijing is Berlin's top trade partner but Germany published a new policy in July to contend with a more "assertive" China after months of wrangling within the government over its strategy.

Baerbock, who has pushed for a more hawkish line, made the remarks in a Fox News interview on September 14 during a visit to the United States.

While talking about the Ukraine war, she said: "If Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president? So therefore Ukraine has to win this war."

Related'Change the rules of the game': G77+China summit seeks new global order

China said on Monday it was "strongly dissatisfied" and that it had made "solemn representations to the German side through diplomatic channels".

RECOMMENDED

"(The comments) are extremely absurd and are a serious infringement of China's political dignity and an open political provocation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news conference.

RelatedChina, Venezuela ink several deals as Maduro meets Xi in Beijing

Berlin's new China policy marks a balance between the two differing positions in its coalition government, calling Beijing a "partner, competitor, systemic rival".

Baerbock, of the German Greens, has pushed for a harder line against China and for a greater emphasis on human rights, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, has backed a more trade-friendly stance.

RelatedChina proposes law to ban clothing that 'hurts feelings' of the country
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight