World leaders are seeking to salvage stalled global targets to fight issues such as hunger, poverty and climate crisis that have been knocked off course in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic headwinds.

Roughly halfway to the 2030 deadline to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - agreed as a development yardstick in 2015 - only 15 percent of the targets are on track, raising the stakes for a two-day SDG Summit that started on Monday.

"It's time to take a hard look at how badly we are off track," said John Gilroy, climate and sustainable development lead for the Permanent Mission of Ireland to the United Nations.

Ireland and Qatar are co-facilitators of the political declaration that was adopted as the summit kicked off in New York.

"At the halfway point to the SDG deadline, the eyes of the world are on you once again," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the gathering. "We can prevail. If we act now. If we act together."

'Behind the schedule'

Seeking to regain lost momentum, Guterres has called for at least $500B per year in extra funding from wealthy nations to help reach the goals by 2030 - and leaders are expected to make new interim SDG commitments this week, including benchmarks to cut inequality and poverty by 2027.

Nearly half of the targets in the 17 goals are moderately or severely behind schedule, according to a UN assessment released earlier this year.

The text of the political declaration released earlier this month warned that achievement of the SDGs was "in peril" and that hunger and malnutrition were on the rise.

The UN this month also released research in collaboration with 95 developing nations that found 72 of them reported an increase in planet-heating emissions since 2019, and only one in five cut poverty levels – key metrics in the SDG agenda.

Other goals include expanding access to clean water and fighting gender inequality.