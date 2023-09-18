The Sudanese army clashed with tribal militiamen in Port Sudan, witnesses said, the first fighting in the strategic coastal city in more than five months of war.

A witness in Port Sudan said late Monday there had been "an exchange of gunfire between the army and a militia led by Sheba Darar", a leader from the local Beja tribe, in the centre of the Red Sea city.

One witness who spoke on condition of anonymity said "Soldiers deployed in the area after removing checkpoints set up by the militia", while others reported a "return to calm" soon after.

Port Sudan is home to the country's only functioning airport and hosts government officials as well as the United Nations.

Air strikes rocking the strategic city

They had relocated from the war-torn capital Khartoum, where battles between the army and the RSF continued Monday, according to witnesses who reported heavy artillery and air strikes rocking the city.

Port Sudan had been spared from the violence until Monday night's clashes broke out.

For the past three weeks, it has served as the new base for Burhan, who had until late August been holed up in army headquarters in Khartoum, besieged by RSF fighters.

Burhan has since made six trips abroad from Port Sudan in what analysts say is a diplomatic push to burnish his credentials in the event of negotiations to end the conflict.

Fighting rages in Khartoum

Darar -- who supported the army at the start of the war before raging against government officials moving to eastern Sudan -- has not announced an alliance with the RSF.

Other tribes in Sudan's east have vowed to support the army.