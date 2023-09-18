Ovidio Guzman, one of the sons of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, pleaded not guilty to US fentanyl trafficking charges on Monday in federal court in Chicago, prosecutors said, three days after his extradition from Mexico.

Guzman, 33, is one of El Chapo's four sons, known as "Los Chapitos," who inherited their father's trafficking empire after his conviction on US murder and drug charges in 2019. "El Chapo" Guzman is serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

US officials said Ovidio Guzman's arrest and extradition represent a significant victory in the Biden administration's campaign to stem the deadly flow of fentanyl across the southern border.

Security analysts, however, doubted there would be a major change in US security ties with Mexico under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who curbed cooperation after assuming office in December 2018.

During a brief hearing under tight security, Guzman, wearing an orange jumpsuit with his ankles shackled, listened to the proceeding through a Spanish interpreter, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Related Mexico extradites son of drug lord 'El Chapo' to US

Powerful faction

Outside the courtroom, Guzman's lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman told reporters his client was "not planning on cooperating against his brothers", who are some of the world's most wanted drug lords.

Guzman was briefly arrested in Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa in 2019. But Lopez Obrador ordered him released after hundreds of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen overwhelmed security forces in the city.

Guzman was captured again in January after an intense firefight. The US requested his extradition in February.

At the time of his arrest, Guzman was the principal figure for Los Chapitos' fentanyl manufacturing and distribution business, according to US authorities, even though his elder brother Ivan is the overall leader of the powerful faction.