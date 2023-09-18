UN-Habitat and Türkiye have hosted a press briefing on World Cities Day 2023 and new zero-waste initiatives on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The press conference was about the planned global observance of World Habitat Day 2023 under the theme “Financing sustainable urban development for all,” which will take place in Istanbul, Türkiye on October 31 with the announcements of the upcoming zero-waste initiatives.

The event will be held under the patronage of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan.

“Cities are centers of economic growth and development. However, they are also demographic, environmental, economic and social challenges," said the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

"We will celebrate World Cities Day in the municipality of Uskudar in Istanbul, and the conversation will be about financing sustainable development," she said.

Related Qatar's Sheikha supports Turkish First Lady's 'Zero Waste' project

"We need transformative action in cities to achieve progress, and cities need resources and tools. That is why with World Cities Day, we will address the financing of sustainable urban development."