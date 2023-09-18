A group of 12 Muslim Americans, including a longtime New Jersey mayor, sued the Justice Department on Monday in an attempt to end its use of a secretive FBI watchlist that they describe as a "de facto Muslim registry."

The suit, filed in US District Court in Massachusetts, says that by placing the individuals on the Terrorist Screening Dataset, the federal government has "sentenced" the plaintiffs "to lifetime second-class citizenship."

"That placement designates them as worthy of permanent suspicion and imposes sweeping consequences that alter nearly every aspect of plaintiffs’ lives," the lawsuit says.

It alleges that the plaintiffs have suffered harms, including public humiliation, surveillance, harassment during travel, job denial and being "effectively exiled from the United States" and says the list itself is a "de facto Muslim registry" with over 98 percent of the publicly identified individuals on it being Muslim.

The suit further maintains that even after an individual is removed from the list, they suffer a lifetime of deleterious ripple effects.

"The stigma and harm of watchlisting placement lasts a lifetime, even if defendants eventually decide that an individual does not meet the vague, all-inclusive standard for placement and choose to remove an individual from the watchlist," it says.

Discrimination against Muslims

It names Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division Matthew Olsen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and others as co-defendants.