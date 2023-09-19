Tuesday, September 19, 2023

0032 GMT — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accused the United States of worsening the Ukraine war but insisted that Tehran — which has provided drones to Russia — would back a peace settlement.

"The United States of America has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately," he told the United Nations General Assembly.

1903 GMT — Zelenskyy tells world it has stake against Russia 'genocide'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has urged the world to stand firm against Russia's "genocide," as he told sceptical developing nations they had a stake in Kiev's victory.

Zelenskyy lashed out at Russia for what Ukraine says is the deportation of thousands of children. The practice has led the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which says it is taking war orphans into foster care.

"Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine, and all ties with their families are broken," Zelenskyy said as Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations sat without expression.

"This is clearly a genocide. When hatred is weaponised against one nation, it never stops there," he said.

1850 GMT — Ukraine urgently needs air defences: NATO head

Ukraine urgently needs air defences, including ammunition, spare parts and maintenance for the systems the Ukrainian military already has, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Stoltenberg said the war, now well into its second year, was a "war of attrition" but not a stalemate, given the gains Ukraine has made with a counteroffensive it began in June to try to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.

"If we want an end to the war, if we want a just and lasting peace, then military support to Ukraine is the right way," said Stoltenberg in an interview while in New York for the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly.

"Ukraine needs many different types of support."

1803 — Almost 50 children from occupied Ukrainian regions arrive in Belarus

Belarusian state media reported that 48 children from Ukraine arrived in Belarus from Ukrainian regions which Moscow claims it has annexed.

The group of children came from the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. They include children from towns which were captured by the Russian army in July 2022.

It’s not clear if the children were orphans or were removed from their parents with or without consent since Belarusian authorities didn’t provide any details about them.

1603 GMT — UK pledges 'tens of thousands' more artillery shells for Ukraine

Britain will supply "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Ukraine this year, the government's defence department announced.

"Today we’ve demonstrated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells to enable Ukraine to defend itself," Defence Minister Grant Shapps after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) in Germany said.

"We have also set out how the UK will go further in the coming months in our priority support areas, including air defence and long-range strike capabilities, and training."

1715 GMT — Ukraine says six civilians die in Russian strikes

The death toll from Russian strikes on three Ukrainian cities including Kupyansk in the northeast, where Moscow has led a local offensive for weeks, has risen to nine people, Kiev said.

1537 GMT — Russia defence chief Shoygu visits Iran

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Iran for meetings to deepen Moscow's defence ties with Tehran, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow has sought to strengthen its alliances with other countries ostracised by the West, including Iran, which has been accused of supplying Moscow with armed drones for its offensive in Ukraine.

Tehran denies the allegations.

Shoygu met with Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian media reported.

Talks involved "development of defence diplomacy" and "management of common threats", according to the official IRNA news agency.

1527 GMT — G7 sees Russia settling in Ukraine war for longer term: US

G7 countries recognise that Russia is settling into its war in Ukraine for the longer term, and this requires enduring military and economic support for Kiev, a senior US official said after a meeting of foreign ministers.

"There was a recognition that we see Russia settling into this war for the medium and long term," said a senior US State Department official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

That means continuing Western backing for Ukraine as well as ensuring that security and economic support are in place for the medium term, the official said.

"This is, of course, about ensuring that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's imperial project continues to fail and that he knows that he cannot out-wait us, but it is also about working together to ensure that there is sufficient burden-sharing, that there is sufficient long-term planning," added the official.

1514 GMT — Biden warns against appeasing Russia as Zelenskyy takes UN stage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took centre stage at the United Nations where US President Joe Biden warned the world against trying to "appease" Russia's "naked aggression."

Russian President Vladimir Putin - who did not come to New York - is expecting that the world "will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence," Biden said.

"But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?" Biden said.

"We must stand up to this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow."

1358 GMT — Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its farm products

Ukraine is filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia after they banned grain and other food products coming from the war-torn country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

It lays bare a widening rift with the three members of the European Union, which has been a pivotal backer of Kiev as it works to fight off Russia's offensive.

Shmyhal warned that Ukraine could institute a retaliatory ban on some types of goods from Hungary, Poland and Slovakia if they refused to lift their restrictions.

“Such a blockade will only benefit the Russian plan to create a worldwide food crisis,” Shmyhal said.

Russian strikes on three Ukrainian cities including Kupyansk in the northeast, where Moscow has led a local offensive for weeks, killed six civilians, Kiev said.

"Today, the enemy struck the city of Kupyansk with a guided aerial bomb," the head of the north-eastern Kharkiv region Oleg Synegubeov said on social media.

Three civilians were previously announced as killed.

The Ukrainian army said 27 Iranian-made Shahed drones had been shot down out of 30 launched by Russia during the night.

1318 GMT — Russian drone attack on a city in western Ukraine sparks inferno