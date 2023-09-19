Only the Russian and Ukrainian presidents can determine when the war in Ukraine will come to an end, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), an American public broadcaster, President Erdogan emphasised that he could not provide a timeline for the war's conclusion.

"It's impossible for me to give you a calendar about when this war will end or how long it will go," he said. "Only the leaders of both parties will be able to tell you."

He was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Asked about his discussions with Putin regarding the war's progress, President Erdogan noted that the conflict is expected to continue for "a long time."

"And for the war to end as soon as possible, we would like to be very hopeful. And Mr. Putin is actually on the side of ending this war as soon as possible," he said.

The president also said that Russia is as trustworthy as the West.

"I have no reason not to trust them. To the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable. For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU. And at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West," he said.

When asked about recent remarks he made on parting ways with the European Union if necessary, the president said that Türkiye attaches great importance to decisions made by the EU and will welcome any positive step forward.

"Türkiye has been lingering at the doorstep of the EU for the last five decades. And we were always self-sufficient. We never relied on contributions or support we received from the EU, so it's not even necessary for us," he added.

EU accession talks, Sweden's NATO issue

President Erdogan also reiterated that Sweden's NATO bid and Türkiye's current position within the EU accession negotiations are two separate issues.

"We have repeatedly stated that we were ready to support Sweden to join NATO. But Sweden is supposed to rise up to the occasion and keep their promises because on the streets of Stockholm, we still see terrorists wandering around freely," he said.

The Turkish leader was referring to supporters of the PKK and FETO terror groups in the Nordic country. He has repeatedly urged Stockholm to take measures against these supporters who, he said, were roaming freely.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership shortly after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's NATO membership, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments not to provide shelter to terrorists or supporters of terrorists and not to facilitate their actions.

The president said that Sweden's bid to join NATO is being assessed by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (Turkish Parliament) and it is the place where, he said, the accession would be eventually ratified.

"This is part of the agenda of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. The Assembly will see the situation within the framework of its own calendar. This proposal will come to a vote by the lawmakers," he said.

However, he reiterated that Sweden should keep its promises.

"Terrorist organisations should immediately stop their demonstrations on the streets of Stockholm and they should stop their activities. Because seeing this actually happen is going to be very important for the Turkish people. Sweden seemingly carried out legislative amendments, but it's not enough," the president added.