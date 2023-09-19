Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia in June.

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India. A Sikh insurgency that was suppressed in India in the 1990s killed some 3 0,000 people.

Here is what is known about the probe into the Canadian citizen's murder:

On the evening of June 18, Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a report of a shooting at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in the city of Surrey in the British Columbia province.

First responders located a man, later identified as 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Nijjar succumbed to his injuries on the scene, RCMP said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took the conduct of the investigation.