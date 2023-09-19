Libya’s unity government has said that 95 percent of the educational institutions in the eastern part of the country were damaged by the tsunami-sized flash floods that killed thousands of people last week.

The statement was made at a joint press conference in Tripoli by Minister of Education Musa al Maqrif, who is also part of the government’s emergency and rapid response team, along with other officials.

He said, however, that t he school year will start next week across Libya.

"17 education facilities in Benghazi city have registered displaced students from the devastated areas," al Maqrif said on Monday.

At the same press conference, Ali al Quweirah, an official in the Education Ministry, noted that 114 schools in 15 localities were damaged by the floods.

He added that technical teams are evaluating and assessing the costs for the maintenance work in the schools.

Earlier, the Tripoli-based government said that 70 percent of the infrastructure in eastern Libya was damaged by last week’s devastating floods.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 3,958 people have died across Libya due to flooding, revising its previous death toll of 11,300.

The full scale of the death toll has yet to emerge, with thousands of people still missing. Officials have given widely varying death tolls.