Britain will provide guarantees of up to $300 million to a climate funding facility designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build infrastructure resilient to the impact of climate crisis in Asia and the Pacific.

The guarantee will go to the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific (IFCAP), a leveraged guarantee mechanism for climate finance which was announced in May by the Asian Development Bank.

Britain said the guarantee could unlock $1.2 to $1.8 billion in climate financing and would help achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.