The United Auto Workers union has said it would announce on Friday more US plants to strike if no serious progress was made in talks with the Detroit Three automakers, as a Canadian union held off on an immediate walkout at Ford's operations in Canada.

The UAW last week launched a strike against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, targeting one US assembly plant at each company.

"We're not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video message late on Monday, setting the new deadline after complaining about a lack of progress in recent talks.

"We're not messing around." Ford's contract with Canadian union Unifor, which represents about 5,600 workers at three plants in Canada, expired at 0359 GMT on Tuesday.

The union said early on Tuesday that negotiations had been extended for 24 hours after it received a "substantive offer" from Ford.

"Unifor members should continue to maintain strike readiness," it added.

'Using leverage'

Ford said in a statement it had agreed to continue negotiations beyond the contract deadline in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement.

The company has two engine plants in Canada that build V-8 motors for F-series and Super Duty pickups assembled in the United States. It also has an assembly plant in Ontario.

Any walkout by Canadian workers that shut down those engine plants could cripple US production of Ford's most profitable vehicles, even if the UAW decides not to order walkouts at truck plants in Kentucky; Dearborn, Michigan; and Kansas City, Missouri.