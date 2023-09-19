Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China and the US "should and must" achieve peaceful co-existence, offering further cues for both sides to lower persistent tensions.

His comments came in response to a letter from two US Flying Tigers veterans who fought for China during World War II.

In his reply to former pilot Harry Moyer and pilot gunner Mel McMullen, Xi said the people of China and the US had shared the same enemy in their fight against Japan and had forged a "profound" friendship, according to Chinese state media on Tuesday.

"Looking t o the future, China and the United States, as two major countries, bear more important responsibilities for world peace, stability and development," Xi said.

"They should and must achieve mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation."