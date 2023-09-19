CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Barry' the Dinosaur to go under the hammer in rare Paris auction
The dinosaur was first discovered in the 1990s in the US state of Wyoming and restored by palaeontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.
'Barry' the Dinosaur to go under the hammer in rare Paris auction
An exceptionally well-preserved dinosaur skeleton to go on auction in Paris. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Anupam Bordoloi
September 19, 2023

An unusually well-preserved dinosaur skeleton, a Camptosaurus known as 'Barry' that dates from the late Jurassic period some 150 million years ago, will go under the hammer in Paris next month.

The dinosaur, which was first discovered in the 1990s in the US state of Wyoming, was initially restored in 2000 by palaeontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.

Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired Barry last year, has done further restoration work on the skeleton, which is 2.10 metres (6.9 feet) tall and 5 metres (16.4 ft ) long.

"It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare," said Alexandre Giquello, from Paris auction house Hotel Drouot where the sale will take place.

RelatedFive things to know about newly found dinosaur stomping grounds in the UK
RECOMMENDED

"To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80 percent," he said.

Dinosaur specimens on the art market remain rare, with no more than a couple of sales a year worldwide, Giquello said.

The skeleton, which will be shown to the public in mid-October before the sale, is expected to fetch up to 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million).

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children