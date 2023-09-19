Units from the countries of ASEAN have begun their first-ever joint military drills in Indonesia's South Natuna Sea amid rising geopolitical tensions between major powers and protests against China's activities in the South China Sea.

The five-day non-combat operation is aimed at developing military skills, including maritime security and patrols, and the distribution of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the Indonesian military said in a statement on Tuesday.

All 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will join the exercise, including prospective member East Timor.

"This is not a combat operation because ASEAN is more focused on economics. The training is more about social activities," Yudo Margono, Indonesia's military chief, told reporters after the opening ceremony on the Indonesian island of Batam.

The drills, which were relocated because of the sensitivities of the initial location, are being held amid diplomatic protests over China's release last month of its "10-dash line" map, which expands its claims to cover about 90% of the South China Sea.

More than $3 trillion in trade passes through the strategic maritime area each year.

The exercises were originally set to take place in the southernmost waters of the South China Sea, which are also claimed by Beijing.