WORLD
4 MIN READ
Australia weighs in on Canada-India diplomatic spat over Sikh leader's killing
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggests "credible allegations" of Indian government involvement in the shooting death of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal advocate for Khalistani statehood in the Punjab region.
Australia weighs in on Canada-India diplomatic spat over Sikh leader's killing
Khalistan flags are seen outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia, where temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving the temple parking lot in June. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
September 19, 2023

Australia has jumped into the diplomatic fray between Canada and India over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in the Canadian westernmost province of British Colombia, expressing its deep concern over alleged New Delhi involvement through its intelligence agency network.

Australia is "deeply concerned" by allegations that the Indian government was behind the murder, local broadcaster Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) reported on Tuesday, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Canberra has raised these concerns at "senior levels," the spokesperson added.

Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia, in front of a Sikh temple.

So far, no arrests have been made.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that there are "credible allegations" that the Indian government was behind Nijjar's shooting death.

Nijjar was a vocal supporter of independence for a Khalistani state in the Punjab region. The Indian government has repeatedly insisted that Nijjar was a terrorist – a label his supporters denied – and at the recent G-20 summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided Trudeau for allowing Sikh separatist protests in Canada.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said a "top Indian diplomat" has been expelled from the country and expects India's full collaboration "to get to the bottom of this."

RelatedSikh separatist leader's murder in Canada: What we know so far

India'a tit-for-tat move

RECOMMENDED

However, New Delhi has dismissed the allegation as "absurd," and has demanded that Ottawa take "prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating on their soil."

Later on Tuesday, in a tit-for-tat move, India ordered a senior Canadian diplomat in New Delhi to leave the country within five days.

Australian and Canadian authorities share intelligence via the Five Eyes agreement, though the Australian government declined to reveal whether it was aware of Ottawa's suspicions when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travelled for the G-20 summit earlier this month.

“Australia believes all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law," Wong told SBS, noting investigations are ongoing.

"We are closely engaged with partners on developments. We have conveyed our concerns at senior levels to India," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in response to the statement of foreign minister's spokesperson that Canberra raised concerns with India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Seriously, you should chill out a bit."

He also refused to speak about intelligence sharing via Five Eyes, saying, "We don't speculate on what the intelligence is."

"I don't talk about Five Eyes intelligence at a press conference, funnily enough, that's why it's called intelligence because we don't speculate on what the intelligence is. So, I don't intend to talk about Five Eyes intelligence here or anywhere else," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children