Turkish first lady meets Colombian counterpart during UNGA meeting
Emine Erdogan and Veronica Alcocer Garcia discussed various important topics, including waste management, strengthening women's leadership and equal access to education in Turkish House in New York City.
September 19, 2023

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan met with her Colombian counterpart Veronica Alcocer Garcia on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan and Garcia met on Tuesday at the Turkish House in ​​New York City, which houses the country’s local consulate and the UN representation.

During the meeting, the first ladies discussed women's rights, equal opportunities in education, and waste management.

Garcia congratulated Erdogan for her position Monday chairing the first meeting of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, at the proposal of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Saying she fondly remembered her 2015 visit to Colombia, Erdogan invited Garcia to visit Istanbul on October 31 for World Cities Day.

"We shared our achievements and experiences with our Zero Waste project since 2017 and discussed areas of cooperation on waste management as well as the issues of strengthening women's leadership and equal opportunities in education,” Erdogan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

