US President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders at the UN General Assembly to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence," Biden said in his speech to UNGA on Tuesday.

"If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"

Biden's address at the annual gathering was the centrepiece event of his three-day visit to New York, which will include meetings with the heads of five Central Asian nations and the leaders of Israel and Brazil.

Biden has faced criticism from some Republicans who want the United States to spend less money on the war effort.

Former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has vowed to seek a quick end to the war if returned to power.

Trump has voiced skepticism about Washington's engagement with traditional allies, including NATO, and has been complimentary of Putin.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the leading Republican in Washington, has questioned whether the United States should keep sending billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine.

'Nexus of horror'

In his speech, Biden argued that Russia's February 2022 incursion into Ukraine and occupation of territory violated the founding UN Charter, a main principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden echoed remarks of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who in his opening speech to UNGA on Tuesday said Russia's military offensive "has unleashed a nexus of horror."